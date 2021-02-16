Safestore raises earnings expectations after occupancy boost

- Analysts upgrade earnings forecasts for 2021 after strong first-quarter performance
- Shares trade at a discount to those of smaller-scale peers
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Economics
The US inflation danger
Even if US inflation rises only a little, it could be a big problem for investors.
Chris Dillow