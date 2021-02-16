The US inflation danger

Is the US heading for higher inflation? Bond markets think so: the five-year breakeven inflation rate (the gap between conventional and inflation-proofed bond yields) has risen to a 10-year high, albeit of only 2.3 percentage points. And some of the grandees of the economics profession agree. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has warned that President Biden’s plan for a $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus could cause “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation”, a warning echoed by Olivier Blanchard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Economics
Dangerous stories
Investors must resist the temptation to believe stories.
Chris Dillow