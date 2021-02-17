Business rates reform urged to ease pandemic woes

- Retailers and landlords have called for business rates reform ahead of relief ending on 31 March
- The tax could cause more tenants to close, causing commercial landlords to lose income and incur additional costs
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Other Assets
Investors are right to favour Taylor Wimpey's rivals
The shares have generated lower gains than peers since the March equity market crash
Emma Powell