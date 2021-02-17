/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Iron ore drives Rio Tinto and BHP’s dividend bonanza

Iron ore drives Rio Tinto and BHP’s dividend bonanza

By Alex Hamer

  • Rio Tinto declares record total payout of 557ȼ, including a special dividend of 93ȼ
  • BHP declares half-year payout of 101ȼ and management says a further raise is in the cards for the end of the 2021 financial year

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Rio Tinto Plc

  1. Rio Tinto's problems start with iron ore

  2. Rio Tinto picks CFO to replace chief exec

  3. Rio Tinto puts new price tag on Oyu Tolgoi

Most read today

  1. COMPANIES 

    Flybe puts itself up for sale

  2. Managing Your Money 

    ETFX DAXglobal Gold Mining digs up gold

  3. COMPANIES 

    FTSE 350: Tobacco giants bet big on next-generation products

  4. OPINION 

    Think twice before dealing on your smartphone

  5. Podcasts 

    Paid Post: The Cannabis Index

More on Rio Tinto Plc

COMPANIES 

Rio Tinto's problems start with iron ore

New chief executive Jakob Stausholm will have bumper 2020 earnings but will likely see iron ore earnings falling from 2021 onwards

Rio Tinto's problems start with iron ore

COMPANIES 

Rio Tinto picks CFO to replace chief exec

Rio Tinto picks CFO to replace chief exec

COMPANIES 

Rio Tinto puts new price tag on Oyu Tolgoi

Rio Tinto puts new price tag on Oyu Tolgoi

COMPANIES 

Rio chief executive to go

Rio chief executive to go

COMPANIES 

Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

Rio Tinto paying out after turbulent half

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Plus500 looks to hedges, the US and M&A

The contracts-for-difference provider announces strategy revamp after record year

Plus500 looks to hedges, the US and M&A

COMPANIES 

News Review 17 Feb: Argo Blockchain rides the bitcoin hype

News Review 17 Feb: Argo Blockchain rides the bitcoin hype

COMPANIES 

BAT drives free cash flow as efficiencies kick in

BAT drives free cash flow as efficiencies kick in

COMPANIES 

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder offloads £300m

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder offloads £300m

COMPANIES 

Ocado directors buy in as shares wobble

Ocado directors buy in as shares wobble

More from News

OPINION 

The Heineken factor

Exchange-traded funds are the thing for dream themes

The Heineken factor

OPINION 

The Phantom of the Cinema

Desperate times at Cineworld bring drastic measures

Paul Jackson

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Woodford's comeback and its consequences

Woodford's comeback and its consequences

COMPANIES 

Plus500 looks to hedges, the US and M&A

Plus500 looks to hedges, the US and M&A

COMPANIES 

News Review 17 Feb: Argo Blockchain rides the bitcoin hype

News Review 17 Feb: Argo Blockchain rides the bitcoin hype

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now