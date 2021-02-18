GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

In the aftermath of last year’s US Presidential Election, when the numbers started going Joe Biden’s way, the share price of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSX: ACB) leapt from C$5.82 (£3.31) to C$14.65 in the space of just five days. The market was reacting to the prospect of legislative change under the incoming Biden administration, specifically the decriminalisation of marijuana use as part of a federal statute.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
The big squeeze
Rising prices might be good news for debt-riddled state finances, but it’s a big worry for everyone else
John Hughman