/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Hungry for profit

Hungry for profit

By Mark Robinson, Nilushi Karunaratne and Harriet Clarfelt

Bill Gates has made one or two canny investment decisions in his time. So it was interesting to note that the Realtors Land Institute revealed he is now the top private farmland owner in the US, with 242,000 acres of arable and grazing land to his name.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

  2. GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

  3. Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  2. Small Companies 

    Technology winners for the new normal

  3. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

  4. Investment Ideas 

    2016 Tips of the Year half-year review

  5. Expert Portfolios 

    The future is small

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

COMPANIES 

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

COMPANIES 

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

COMPANIES 

Barclays buybacks make sense

Barclays buybacks make sense

COMPANIES 

Smith & Nephew counts costs of cancelled operations

Smith & Nephew counts costs of cancelled operations

More from News

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Anthony Chow: “We’re the biggest fish in a very small pond”

Anthony Chow: “We’re the biggest fish in a very small pond”

COMPANIES 

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

OPINION 

The big squeeze

Rising prices might be good news for debt-riddled state finances, but it’s a big worry for everyone else

John Hughman

COMPANIES 

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now