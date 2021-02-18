/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Life insurers in focus as City looks to post-Brexit future

Life insurers in focus as City looks to post-Brexit future

By Alex Newman

  • A review of the EU’s Solvency II directive ends this week
  • Changes to capital rules look likely, and could benefit UK life insurers

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Legal & General Group Plc

  1. Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

  2. A bullish L&G resets dividend

  3. L&G maintains the half-year payout

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  2. Small Companies 

    Technology winners for the new normal

  3. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

  4. Investment Ideas 

    2016 Tips of the Year half-year review

  5. Expert Portfolios 

    The future is small

More on Legal & General Group Plc

COMPANIES 

Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

From the race to net zero to the push for boardroom diversity, this is what investors should watch out for as we head into the new year

Five ethical trends to befriend in 2021

COMPANIES 

A bullish L&G resets dividend

A bullish L&G resets dividend
BUY

COMPANIES 

L&G maintains the half-year payout

L&G maintains the half-year payout
BUY

OPINION 

Pay in the time of plague

The impact of Covid-19 reveals faultlines in common perceptions of pay

Paul Jackson

Investment Ideas 

Legal & General delivers early

Legal & General delivers early
BUY

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

COMPANIES 

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

COMPANIES 

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

COMPANIES 

Hungry for profit

Hungry for profit

COMPANIES 

Barclays buybacks make sense

Barclays buybacks make sense

More from News

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Anthony Chow: “We’re the biggest fish in a very small pond”

Anthony Chow: “We’re the biggest fish in a very small pond”

COMPANIES 

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

OPINION 

The big squeeze

Rising prices might be good news for debt-riddled state finances, but it’s a big worry for everyone else

John Hughman

COMPANIES 

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now