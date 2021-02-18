Monopoly in question

Will the coming economic recovery be more like those of the 1980s and 1990s, or the one after 2009? This question should determine how optimistic you are about UK-based companies.
Economics
Next week's economics: Feb 22 - 26
Next week could bring news of rising unemployment in the UK and falling house prices and retail sales – but also, signs of an upturn in overseas economies.
Chris Dillow