Smith & Nephew counts costs of cancelled operations

- Sales dropped 11 per cent while profits plunged more than two thirds
- The IC recently found that elective operations performed by NHS trusts nearly halved last year
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
OPINION
The big squeeze
Rising prices might be good news for debt-riddled state finances, but it’s a big worry for everyone else
John Hughman