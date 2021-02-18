/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

OPINION 

The big squeeze

John Hughman

The big squeeze

Even before this week’s rise in inflation it has seemed like prices have been going up everywhere. Only this week we heard that British Gas customers will soon be paying £97 a year more, and Sky will be adding £72 a year to their customers’ bills. And while there has been a general hard-to-quantify feeling that the weekly shop is getting a little bit more expensive, the lack of special offers in the booze aisle means the domestic bar bill certainly is.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Opinion

  1. The Heineken factor

  2. The phantom of the cinema

  3. Bitcoin burn: is Tesla an ESG stock?

Most read today

  1. AlphaScreens 

    Aim's magnificent seven quality shares

    Alpha

  2. Small Companies 

    Technology winners for the new normal

  3. Small Companies 

    Four potential small cap bargains

  4. Investment Ideas 

    2016 Tips of the Year half-year review

  5. Expert Portfolios 

    The future is small

More on Opinion

OPINION 

The Heineken factor

Exchange-traded funds are the thing for dream themes

The Heineken factor

OPINION 

The phantom of the cinema

Desperate times at Cineworld bring drastic measures

Paul Jackson

OPINION 

Bitcoin burn: is Tesla an ESG stock?

Bitcoin burn: is Tesla an ESG stock?

OPINION 

Think twice before dealing on your smartphone

Think twice before dealing on your smartphone

OPINION 

Bitcoin imbalance

The laws of risk versus reward remain as immutable as the laws of supply and demand

John Hughman

More from News

COMPANIES 

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week

Week Ahead: 22 - 26 February

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Anthony Chow: “We’re the biggest fish in a very small pond”

Anthony Chow: “We’re the biggest fish in a very small pond”

COMPANIES 

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

GW Pharma deal to spur cannabis speculation

COMPANIES 

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

Dividend up, profits down for Hochschild Mining

COMPANIES 

Hungry for profit

Hungry for profit

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now