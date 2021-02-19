Market Outlook: The kitty roars, Vlad gets impaled, GME doesn't stop sliding

- 'Deep value' investor Keith Gill has come across better than Vlad Tenev, boss at Robinhood in the first stage of the GameStop enquiry
- Grandstanding from the lawmakers has failed to bring clarity to the events
- US markets look set for a weak close
- Bitcoin gains more institutional support
Ready to join us? Start with a free account
Become a registered user today and enjoy:
- 3 free full-length articles every month
- Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
- investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
- In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money