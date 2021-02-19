/
Market Outlook: The kitty roars, Vlad gets impaled, GME doesn't stop sliding

Market Outlook: The kitty roars, Vlad gets impaled, GME doesn't stop sliding

By Neil Wilson

  • 'Deep value' investor Keith Gill has come across better than Vlad Tenev, boss at Robinhood in the first stage of the GameStop enquiry 
  • Grandstanding from the lawmakers has failed to bring clarity to the events 
  • US markets look set for a weak close 
  • Bitcoin gains more institutional support

