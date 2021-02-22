UK equity funds: small victories

Are investors falling back in love with the UK? I suspect this would be taking it too far, but we have at least had some positive signs from the currency markets. Sterling made its way up to $1.40 for the first time in nearly three years on 19 February – a long way from its March 2020 doldrums of $1.15.

