/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

What does the road out of lockdown mean for your portfolio?

What does the road out of lockdown mean for your portfolio?

By Megan Boxall

  • Good for: supermarkets, bitcoin and testing companies 
  • Better than expected for: some pubs, international travel 
  • Bad for: retail and office landlords, cinemas and theatres

Ready to join us? Start with a free account

Become a registered user today and enjoy: 

  • 3 free full-length articles every month
  • Weekly editorial newsletters providing the latest market updates
  • investment tools to help you manage your portfolio
  • In-depth podcasts on topics that matter to your money
Register
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already registered or a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. Tristel can thrive without Covid-19 demand

  2. News Review 22 Feb: CMA prepares for Big Tech square off

  3. Market Outlook: Bitcoin hits fresh record high, stocks sell off early

Most read today

  1. Investment Ideas 

    N Brown beats expectations despite margin pain

  2. Investing Explained 

    The IC guide to economic policy

  3. OPINION 

    The house price disconnect

  4. COMPANIES 

    Micro Focus plummets on sales warning

  5. COMPANIES 

    News & Tips: AstraZeneca, De La Rue, Glencore & more

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Tristel can thrive without Covid-19 demand

Coronavirus fueled demand for surface disinfectant, but a return to normal is good news for other products

Tristel can thrive without Covid-19 demand

COMPANIES 

News Review 22 Feb: CMA prepares for Big Tech square off

News Review 22 Feb: CMA prepares for Big Tech square off

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Bitcoin hits fresh record high, stocks sell off early

Market Outlook: Bitcoin hits fresh record high, stocks sell off early

COMPANIES 

Primary Health Properties' Covid-19 balancing act

Primary Health Properties' Covid-19 balancing act

COMPANIES 

Segro remains in a property sweet spot

Segro remains in a property sweet spot

More from News

OPINION 

UK equity funds: small victories

Investors find opportunities in the smaller end of the market

UK equity funds: small victories

Funds & Inv Trusts 

Tax dash: the most exciting VCTs still up for grabs

Tax dash: the most exciting VCTs still up for grabs

Managing Your Money 

Platform services creak with customer surge

Platform services creak with customer surge

Economics 

A coiled spring

Yes, the economy is like a coiled spring - but not necessarily in a good way.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

COMPANIES 

Tristel can thrive without Covid-19 demand

Tristel can thrive without Covid-19 demand

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now