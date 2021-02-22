What does the road out of lockdown mean for your portfolio?

- Good for: supermarkets, bitcoin and testing companies
- Better than expected for: some pubs, international travel
- Bad for: retail and office landlords, cinemas and theatres
Economics
A coiled spring
Yes, the economy is like a coiled spring - but not necessarily in a good way.
Chris Dillow