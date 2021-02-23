/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Crypto assets: The ‘unreal economy’ is thriving

Crypto assets: The ‘unreal economy’ is thriving
Christie's Beeple (1981) EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS, 2021. Non-fungible token (jpg) Minted on 16 February 2021

By Oliver Telling

  • Sales of digital assets known as non-fungible tokens have soared 2,500 per cent this year
  • Investors are making thousands trading these crypto products, which proponents say could soon form an integral part of the real economy

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. Could a Coinbase IPO push crypto into the mainstream?

  2. UK-listed lithium prospects firm up

  3. Market Outlook: Airlines jump on summer roadmap, Tesla sinks as Bitcoin crashes

Most read today

  1. OPINION 

    New year, new hope

  2. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Funds for uncertain times

  3. COMPANIES 

    News & Tips: AstraZeneca, De La Rue, Glencore & more

  4. OPINION 

    More gains to come

  5. Investment Ideas 

    Expert predictions for 2018

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Could a Coinbase IPO push crypto into the mainstream?

The eagerly awaited IPO could confer yet more respectability on a much debated trade

Could a Coinbase IPO push crypto into the mainstream?

COMPANIES 

UK-listed lithium prospects firm up

UK-listed lithium prospects firm up

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Airlines jump on summer roadmap, Tesla sinks as Bitcoin crashes

Market Outlook: Airlines jump on summer roadmap, Tesla sinks as Bitcoin crashes

COMPANIES 

HSBC doubles down on Asia

HSBC doubles down on Asia

COMPANIES 

News Review 23 Feb: Aviva says au revoir

News Review 23 Feb: Aviva says au revoir

More from News

Economics 

Managing valuation risk

When overvalued markets fall, losses can be enormous. But there is a simple way of mitigating them.

Chris Dillow

Chris Dillow

COMPANIES 

Could a Coinbase IPO push crypto into the mainstream?

Could a Coinbase IPO push crypto into the mainstream?

COMPANIES 

UK-listed lithium prospects firm up

UK-listed lithium prospects firm up

COMPANIES 

Market Outlook: Airlines jump on summer roadmap, Tesla sinks as Bitcoin crashes

Market Outlook: Airlines jump on summer roadmap, Tesla sinks as Bitcoin crashes

COMPANIES 

HSBC doubles down on Asia

HSBC doubles down on Asia

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now