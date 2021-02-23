Market Outlook: Airlines jump on summer roadmap, Tesla sinks as Bitcoin crashes

- Roadmap publication lights a fire under reopening stocks
- Domestically-focused FTSE250 leads the way
- Bitcoin hits the skids, taking Tesla with it
Economics
Managing valuation risk
When overvalued markets fall, losses can be enormous. But there is a simple way of mitigating them.
Chris Dillow