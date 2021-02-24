Funny money

Let’s do a little thought experiment. Bearbull is a right-on sort of guy who wants to do his bit for the planet (and, in passing, I should add that the use of the masculine pronoun is purely for convenience and does not denote that Bearbull assumes any gender identity). Anyway, he decides the way to do this is to junk his gas-guzzling motor and go electric.
OPINION
The big squeeze
Rising prices might be good news for debt-riddled state finances, but it’s a big worry for everyone else
John Hughman