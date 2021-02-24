/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

By Alex Hamer

The rush to stock up on home cleaning and hygiene products came as no surprise last year. PZ Cussons (PZC) saw its sales climb 15 per cent in the six months to 31 November, although it warned that demand was “volatile” and that surging interest in the hand sanitiser market had brought increased competition. 

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Companies

  1. Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

  2. UK Company Corporate Actions

  3. News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Our investment trust income portfolios 2019: 12 months on

  2. Investment Ideas 

    A trio of positive updates from GSK

  3. COMPANIES 

    Lloyds counts the costs

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The outlook for assets in 2021

  5. COMPANIES 

    What does the road out of lockdown mean for your portfolio?

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

The world’s biggest record label is listing just as the industry experiences its second coming

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

COMPANIES 

Hays insider sells down

Hays insider sells down

COMPANIES 

AFH takeover on a knife-edge

AFH takeover on a knife-edge

More from News

OPINION 

Funny money

Bitcoin typifies financial mania through the ages

Funny money

COMPANIES 

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

COMPANIES 

Hays insider sells down

Hays insider sells down

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now