PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

The rush to stock up on home cleaning and hygiene products came as no surprise last year. PZ Cussons (PZC) saw its sales climb 15 per cent in the six months to 31 November, although it warned that demand was “volatile” and that surging interest in the hand sanitiser market had brought increased competition.

