/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

COMPANIES 

Reckitt scrubs up, but growth will slow

Reckitt scrubs up, but growth will slow

By Harriet Clarfelt

 

  • Management described 2020 as a ‘turning point’
  • Growth will slow in 2021 after a year of stellar demand for hygiene and health products

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:

  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
  • Help managing your portfolio 
Explore subscription options
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

More on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

  1. Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

  2. Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom

  3. Reckitt makes a clean sweep

Most read today

  1. Funds & Inv Trusts 

    Our investment trust income portfolios 2019: 12 months on

  2. Investment Ideas 

    A trio of positive updates from GSK

  3. COMPANIES 

    Lloyds counts the costs

  4. Managing Your Money 

    The outlook for assets in 2021

  5. COMPANIES 

    What does the road out of lockdown mean for your portfolio?

More on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

COMPANIES 

Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

The pandemic has driven sales in hygiene and health products

Reckitt Benckiser chairman buys on dip

COMPANIES 

Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom

Reckitt Benckiser lifts guidance on hygiene boom
BUY

COMPANIES 

Reckitt makes a clean sweep

Reckitt makes a clean sweep
BUY

Investor Academy 

A simple and powerful approach to stockpicking – but will it still work?

Buying the shares of companies with high returns on investment has been a great strategy. It will be harder to do so in the future

Phil Oakley

Investment Ideas 

Reckitt buoyed by Dettol demand

Reckitt buoyed by Dettol demand
BUY

More on Companies

COMPANIES 

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

The world’s biggest record label is listing just as the industry experiences its second coming

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

COMPANIES 

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

COMPANIES 

Hays insider sells down

Hays insider sells down

More from News

OPINION 

Funny money

Bitcoin typifies financial mania through the ages

Funny money

COMPANIES 

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

Universal Music to IPO: is it time to invest in the music industry?

COMPANIES 

UK Company Corporate Actions

UK Company Corporate Actions

COMPANIES 

PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

PZ Cussons director buys into hygiene boom

COMPANIES 

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

News Review 24 Feb: Heathrow pleads for more aid

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now