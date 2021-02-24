Reckitt scrubs up, but growth will slow

- Management described 2020 as a ‘turning point’
- Growth will slow in 2021 after a year of stellar demand for hygiene and health products
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio
Investor Academy
A simple and powerful approach to stockpicking – but will it still work?
Buying the shares of companies with high returns on investment has been a great strategy. It will be harder to do so in the future
Phil Oakley