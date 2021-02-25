Aiming for a diverse income from spread betting and mines

- Diverse Income Trust plans to pay the same level of dividend as in its previous financial year despite a fall in revenue
- Some of its holdings, such as spread-betting companies, are doing well despite the pandemic helping it outperform
- The trust's managers also hold dividend paying stocks quoted on the Aim market which is not associated with income
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access:
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments.
- Help managing your portfolio