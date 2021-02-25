Nothing but a G thing

Much of the sustainability agenda, muses Professor John Kay, is about picking up the issues of liberal-minded people, who are not interested in business. Kay, who chaired the government review of UK equity markets and long-term decision making after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, is more concerned with businesses being sustainable in the broader sense of the word.

