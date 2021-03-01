Bunzl built for pandemic environment

Bunzl’s (BNZL) acquisition-heavy strategy proved resilient last year, as its diverse income streams contributed to higher profits and a higher investor payout in 2020. The company sells consumables around the world and has a sizeable logistics operation. Growth was limited in North America and the UK, but other markets delivered strong sales and profit increases.
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio