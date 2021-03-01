Stocks rally as yields retreat on Buffett warning, UK housebuilders jump

Last week stocks came under pressure from rising bond yields, as a rates selloff that has been bubbling under the surface since last November gathered steam. US 10-year rates jumped above 1.6 per cent at one stage, their highest in a year, hitting stocks that have been used to ultra-low rates. The FTSE 100 recorded its biggest single day fall since October. By the weekend there had been some paring of losses in the US with the Nasdaq rising on Friday even as the broad S&P 500 declined again, and the 10-year benchmark returned to the 1.4 per cent handle. In his annual letter to investors, Warren Buffet warned that fixed income investors face a “bleak future” as “bonds are not the place to be these days”.

