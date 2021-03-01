The bond threat

Something odd has happened in the US bond market: real and nominal yields have moved in opposite directions. Since September the yield on conventional five-year Treasury bonds has risen from 0.3 to 0.8 per cent, while the yield on their inflation-proofed counterparts, despite a rise in the last few days, has dropped from minus 1.3 to minus 1.5 per cent.

You might think this is normal; when investors expect higher inflation they naturally dump conventional bonds and buy protection against inflation thus driving down the yields on inflation-proofed bonds. But in fact, this rarely happens. Yields on real and nominal bonds have usually risen and fallen together – more often falling in recent years. Since 2003 the correlation between the two for five-year maturities has been a whopping 0.89.