Furlough recipients face fresh dividend decision

Some of the UK’s largest recipients of furlough support remain undecided on whether to refund the taxpayer before establishing a roadmap for shareholder returns, in a sign of the complex governance decisions facing boards as lockdowns are slowly lifted this year.

The dilemma was given fresh impetus this week after the government published data highlighting the levels of furlough support for some of the public companies most affected by the pandemic, including pub chains JD Wetherspoon (JDW), Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) and Marston’s (MARS) and leisure groups Whitbread (WTB), easyJet (EZJ) and British Airways-owner International Consolidated Airlines (IAG) (see table below).