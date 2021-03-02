Infrastructure investment trusts: not quite bulletproof

It's safe to say the rumour mill gets pretty busy ahead of any Budget, but this year has been something different. With the chancellor inevitably needing to repair the public finances at some point, the expectations surrounding this week's Budget and a series of tax announcements due on 23 March have been pretty wild. What form will the tax raid take?

While such speculation can often fail to materialise, one measure being widely touted ahead of Budget day is especially interesting – if only because it would serve as an Achilles' heel for one of the more dependable investment trust cohorts.