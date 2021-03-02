Stocks pause after rally, City to relax listings rules, OPEC meeting ahead

"I'm shocked! Shocked to find that gambling is going on in here.” I was looking over some of the recent insights, edicts and proclamations on GameStop, Reddit and RobinHood and felt that market policemen do like to channel their inner Captain Renault sometimes. Anyway, GameStop is still a thing. Not least among the good people of Penarth, Wales. “World’s most avid GameStop traders live in Penarth,” proclaims the Penarth Times, providing a reassuringly British spin on this saga. Shares in GME rallied 18 per cent yesterday to $120. Other Reddit names climbed; Koss rose 13 per cent, AMC added 14 per cent and Dillards climbed almost 12 per cent.

Listings rules are to be relaxed in order to make the City more competitive again and attract more tech IPOs and SPACs. New York dominates this space, but London wants to use its new-found freedom from the EU to attract more of this sort of business. Changing rules around things like dual class shares, which let founders keep control of companies, and the level of free float required for a premium listing – which companies must secure to be included on the FTSE – will surely appeal. The Hut Group eschewed a premium listing last year so its founder could keep his hand on the tiller. Some might say that relaxing rules amounts to watering down, others will point to New York and say ‘we should be having some of that’. The boom in SPACs across the pond has clearly left London bankers a little green with envy. The City always evolves and thrives. Read our recent news feature on London's booming IPO scene.