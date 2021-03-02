The (virtual) doctor will see you now

Both doctors and patients have long been wary of the efficacy of virtual healthcare appointments and whether they can match the quality of traditional, in-person consultations. But with Covid-19 making visits to the doctor more difficult – and potentially dangerous – the past year has created the ideal conditions for telemedicine to take off.

From the UK and US, to China and Japan, digital healthcare has become part of the ‘new normal’. The leading telehealth providers in the US and China, Teladoc (US:TDOC) and Ping An Healthcare and Technology (HK:1833), have seen their shares rise by 79 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively, over the past 12 months.