Prepare for an M&A binge

If some companies in your portfolio can’t deliver value by their own merits, all is not lost. This year – perhaps more than ever – there is the hope that a corporate predator will deliver it instead. Sure, any flirtation between FTSE 100 packaging producers Mondi (MNDI) and DS Smith (SMDS) may fizzle out – four days after rumours of their putative match, neither has felt duty bound to announce any discussions. No matter, there may be plenty more to come since, in 2021, merger and acquisitions (M&A) activity may figure especially prominently in the box of tricks company bosses use to generate growth (or, at least, the illusion of it).

It helps that 2020’s M&A activity offers a very beatable target. According to management consultant Bain & Company in its 2021 Global M&A Report – well worth downloading from its website – about $2.8 trillion (£2.0 trillion) of deals were concluded in 2020. That was 15 per cent less than 2019’s $3.3 trillion and the lowest total since 2013. Arguably, however, the encouraging factor is how strongly deal-making held up. In the third and fourth quarter, deal value was 30 per cent ahead of 2019’s comparatives.