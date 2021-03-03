Budget Day looms for UK markets, Buzzy ETF set for launch as Rocket Companies blasts off

Back to normality and it’s Budget Day here in the UK. No Glenfarclas for Rishi Sunak, only Coca-Cola imported from Mexico; at least according to a rather awkward conversation he had with a couple of school pupils that has been turned into a viral TikTok hit. A lot has been pre-announced (leaked), but we still expect the rabbit out of the hat moment – perhaps not immediate tax hikes, perhaps direct stimulus cheques for all (this works better than furlough) but that would be too much to ask. Sunak will display a total lack of imagination, Eat Out to Help Out mark II, for instance, more furlough and measures to stoke house prices, or the housing market, whatever way you look at it. Housebuilders are higher again today – if there is no extension of the stamp duty holiday they would pull back. Overall I think the market will like it as it will amount to more stimulus today, and despite the recent jump in yields I don’t feel the bond vigilantes are anything like strong enough to really take on gilts today.

Read our Budget preview here and check back after 12.30 for live coverage of what it means for investors.