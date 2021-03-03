Budget: More stimulus for the housing market

The stamp duty holiday on purchases up to £500,000 has been extended by three months to the end of June, enabling more buyers to take advantage of up-front savings and potentially boosting UK house prices further.
Since the tax holiday was introduced in July, the property industry has struggled to cope with surging demand, creating bottlenecks in transactions for mortgage brokers and conveyancers.
