Polymetal ups payout after record year

Polymetal (POLY) kept things simple in 2020. It maintained its cost level and let the profits roll in, thanks to the record gold prices. Its adjusted cash profit for last year was $1.7bn (£1.2bn), a 57 per cent increase on 2019. The total 2020 dividend has increased by the same amount, to 129¢, equal to paying out 100 per cent of free cash flow.