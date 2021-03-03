/
Economics

Sunak returns to the 1960s

Rishi Sunak's Budget means economic policy has returned to that of the 1960s
Sunak returns to the 1960s
March 3, 2021
By Chris Dillow

Chancellor Rishi Sunak used this week’s Budget to announce a return to the economic policy orthodoxies of the 1960s.

One way in which he did so is by embracing counter-cyclical fiscal policy. He announced a fiscal loosening of £58.9bn (2.6 per cent of GDP) for the financial year 2021-22. Much of this, as expected, is due to the extension of the furlough scheme, support for the self-employed and cuts in business rates. But it also comprises a huge unexpected measure – so called “super deductions” for capital spending, under which firms will be able to cut their tax bill by 25p for every £1 they invest. This means that for the next two years the Treasury will pay firms to invest. In this sense, Sunak has heeded Maynard Keynes’ famous 1936 call for a “somewhat comprehensive socialisation of investment”.

