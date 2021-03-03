Sunak returns to the 1960s

Chancellor Rishi Sunak used this week’s Budget to announce a return to the economic policy orthodoxies of the 1960s.

One way in which he did so is by embracing counter-cyclical fiscal policy. He announced a fiscal loosening of £58.9bn (2.6 per cent of GDP) for the financial year 2021-22. Much of this, as expected, is due to the extension of the furlough scheme, support for the self-employed and cuts in business rates. But it also comprises a huge unexpected measure – so called “super deductions” for capital spending, under which firms will be able to cut their tax bill by 25p for every £1 they invest. This means that for the next two years the Treasury will pay firms to invest. In this sense, Sunak has heeded Maynard Keynes’ famous 1936 call for a “somewhat comprehensive socialisation of investment”.