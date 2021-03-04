Blank cheque IPOs are back

One of the “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” was the 1720 stock-market bubble. Writing in 1841, Charles MacKay took delight in describing how a gullible public bought shares in the now-notorious “company for carrying on an undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is.” And he added drily, “How this immense profit was to be obtained, [the sponsor] did not condescend to inform them at that time, but promised that in a month, full particulars should be duly announced.”

So in 2021, would you invest in a company set up to buy an undertaking at great advantage, but nobody to know what it is? That is essentially the investing proposition of Spacs (Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicles), and on some reckonings, 405 have together raised $125bn in the US since the beginning of last year. Here’s how they work: