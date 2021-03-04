Buy rapid growth via Baillie Gifford Japanese Smaller Companies

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research think tank projects that Japan’s population will fall from roughly 126m today to 88m by 2065, with senior citizens making up over a third of the population. As a result, asset manager Baillie Gifford argues that “Japan must act decisively to disarm this ticking demographic time bomb”.

While an aging population makes economic growth harder, there are other reasons why investors have been put off Japan. These include memories of the crash in the late 1980s, a corporate sector with little regard for shareholders and a lack of investment in new technologies. However, as recent stock market performance shows, shrewd investors can find great opportunities in this market. That’s the view of Warren Buffett at least, who drew headlines by investing over $6bn (£4.31bn) in Japanese trading houses in the second half of last year.