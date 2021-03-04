/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
Other Assets

Cryptocurrency scams soar during the bitcoin frenzy

Victims report losing millions every week as fraudsters lure them with fake investments
Cryptocurrency scams soar during the bitcoin frenzy
March 4, 2021
By Oliver Telling

Cryptocurrency scams have soared in recent months, new figures reveal, as victims report losing millions every week to criminals seeking to capitalise on the bitcoin craze.

As the value of bitcoin rallies, the findings have prompted warnings that the get-rich-quick frenzy is leaving new investors vulnerable to scammers, potentially overwhelming authorities with far more cases than they can deal with.

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsOther Assets
More on Other Assets
More on Other Assets
More on Other Assets
More on News
More on News
More on News