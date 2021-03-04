Cyclical stocks can move up as well as down

We’re all looking forward to the post-Covid economic upturn. But which stocks would benefit from this? The answer could be: most of them.

My chart shows the point. It shows that there has been a close correlation between valuations on the All-Share index and Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, which we can use as a measure of cyclical conditions. High PMIs (a sign of a strong economy) have been accompanied by low yields and low PMIs such as last spring and in 2008-09 have seen high dividend yields.