Investment patterns

Basic textbook economics tells us that finance flows to the companies that have the best investment opportunities. The reality, however, is somewhat different – which raises doubts about the pace and sustainability of the coming upturn.

Three facts cast doubt over that textbook story. First, banks don’t lend much to small firms. Bank of England data show that their stock of lending to SMEs outside the financial and real estate sector is just £133.3bn. That’s only one-eleventh of their residential mortgage lending, Secondly, there has historically been a strong link between changes in retained profits and change in investment. Rises in retained profits in the early 1990s, mid-2000s and in 2009-10 all led to more capital spending, while falls in 1990, 2007-08 and in 2019 all led to less. This suggests that it is the availability of finance, rather than of profitable investment opportunities, that drives investment. Thirdly, Salman Arif and Charles Lee have shown that investment booms lead to earnings disappointments and weaker growth – which is the exact opposite of what we’d see if investment was driven by the availability of genuine profit opportunities.