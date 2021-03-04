Touchdown confirmed: at precisely 20:55 GMT on 18 February, Dr Swati Mohan, the project lead on Nasa’s latest Mars mission, duly announced the successful landing of the Perseverance rover to a cheering room of engineers at the administration’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory mission control in California.

The landing marked Nasa’s most ambitious and technologically advanced mission to the red planet ever. Perseverance has already sent some spectacular images of Mars back to Earth; it could yet find signs of extra-terrestrial life. These are heady days for Nasa that recall the glory years of space exploration in the 1960s and 1970s.