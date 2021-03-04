Ricardo's environmental foresight pays off

Some economists take the view that corporate UK has been held back because of a tendency towards short-termism. To support this view, they might point to the relatively high rates of distributions as a proportion of net earnings, to say nothing of the record share buybacks of recent years.

And the UK is certainly a laggard in terms of R&D spending as a proportion of gross domestic product. Figures from UNESCO suggest that we are a third-rank nation on that basis, predictably behind the likes of South Korea and Japan, but also trailing the smaller economies of such countries as Slovenia, Denmark and Finland.