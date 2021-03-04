Stick or twist? Markets pin hopes on Fed chair Powell

Jay Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, speaks today at the WSJ’s Jobs Summit. We know the Fed’s policy on jobs already; what the market cares about is the central bank’s response to volatility in the bond market. This will be the last time we hear from Powell before the blackout period for Fed speakers ahead of the 16-17 March meeting.

One option is for the Fed to embark on a third edition of Operation Twist, a policy that was last attempted in the wake of the last crisis. Twist simply refers to selling shorter dated government debt whilst simultaneously buying the same amount of longer-dated maturities. It attempts to control the yield curve by flattening it out – or ‘twisting’ it. It has the advantage of allowing the Fed to get a grip on both ends of the curve whilst not expanding its balance sheet. With the Fed committing to keeping short-term rates at zero for at least another couple of years, the effect on short-term rates should be small. Yesterday Philadelphia Federal Reserve president Patrick Harker stressed that rates won’t be rising in 2022, and that yield curve control is a tool in the Fed’s armoury. Lael Brainard hinted two days ago that the Fed is starting to pay attention to bond market volatility.