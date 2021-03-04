The growth Budget

It was the Budget we had all been waiting for. The question on everyone’s lips: who will be picking up the tab for the £280bn spent by the government in its response to the pandemic. But the answer did not come. Instead, the £280bn bill has now ballooned again to £407bn in a Budget that appeared to give away more than it grabbed, and left higher-earning taxpayers who had been bracing themselves for a raid breathing a collective sigh of relief. The bill, it seems, will be a problem for a future chancellor to address.

You can read about the full extent of the giveaways in our Budget coverage here – unsurprisingly, given the extent to which it underpins the nation’s economic feel-good factor, keeping the property market ticking over remains a key pillar of the government’s economic plans, along with masses of financial support to help businesses and the self-employed keep the wolf from the door. Even a proposed 6 per cent increase in corporation tax for larger businesses, to 25 per cent, will not happen for several years, and has been offset by a ‘super-deduction’ tax that will allow companies to offset their tax against capital investment. As Chris Dillow observes, that essentially means the government will be paying companies to invest over the next two years.