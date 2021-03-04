Victory Hill: a global approach to renewables

Renewable energy infrastructure investment trusts are currently riding a wave of demand that few other sectors can match.

At a time when investment trust initial public offerings (IPOs) look increasingly difficult to get off the ground, trusts from the sector continue to launch while shares in existing ones tend to trade at large premiums to net asset value (NAV). Advocates of the sector argue that such premiums are justified: these trusts have generally continued to reward investor loyalty with a steady stream of dividends that show limited correlation to recent turmoil in the broader economy.