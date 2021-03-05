Life after Terry Smith

In this longest of lockdowns, any investor with 90 minutes to kill could do worse than watch Fundsmith’s latest annual shareholders’ meeting. Held remotely rather than in the usual format, it nevertheless offers the chance to hear the musings of one of the UK’s most celebrated fund managers.

This year Terry Smith and Fundsmith research head Julian Robins tackled a variety of subjects, from company valuations to bitcoin, the economics of the car industry and why Fundsmith Equity (GB00B4LPDJ14) doesn’t hold Amazon (US:AMZN). Yet one of the most noteworthy moments came when Smith took a question on succession planning.