Many homebuyers will miss full benefit of stamp duty extension

Capacity constraints may continue to provide a barrier to some buyers completing in time to get the most benefit from a longer deadline
March 5, 2021
By Emma Powell

The stamp duty extension has caused a spike in demand among prospective buyers despite many being unlikely to complete in time to benefit fully from potential savings. 

Properties priced at between £250,000 and £500,000 saw the largest increase in leads per listing on Budget day, which were 45 per cent higher than the previous seven-day average, according to property portal Zoopla.   

