Many homebuyers will miss full benefit of stamp duty extension

The stamp duty extension has caused a spike in demand among prospective buyers despite many being unlikely to complete in time to benefit fully from potential savings.
Properties priced at between £250,000 and £500,000 saw the largest increase in leads per listing on Budget day, which were 45 per cent higher than the previous seven-day average, according to property portal Zoopla.
