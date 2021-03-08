/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
COMPANIES

Today’s Markets: Wild Friday on Wall Street leads to positive Europe opening

Find out what today’s key news stories might mean for your investments
Today’s Markets: Wild Friday on Wall Street leads to positive Europe opening
March 8, 2021
By IC staff

On International Women’s Day, pension manager Scottish Widows has published a report into the pension pay gap, revealing that the average woman in her twenties today will retire with £100,000 less in her pension than her male peers.

The truth is that despite all the progress in securing equal rights for women in society and the workplace, their financial situation sits in stark contrast to those of men. Rosie Carr has revealed seven steps to dealing with this issue here. 

Join our community of smart investors

Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
  • Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
  • Help managing your portfolio
Explore subscription options

Already a subscriber?

Sign in

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
NewsCOMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on COMPANIES
More on News
More on News
More on News