Oil price rise puts swagger back in producers

Doom and gloom in the oil and gas sector is warranted. The industry is based on extracting and burning fossil fuels, the emissions from which are pushing the world towards climate catastrophe. Covid-19 also sped up change within the industry because it immediately cut earnings and added to the pile of stranded assets based on lower long-term oil price estimates.

The oil price is back to $70/bbl, however, and almost a year on from the oil price crash of last March, the industry has rebounded more strongly than anticipated.