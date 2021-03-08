RHI Magnesita sees improving momentum in 2021

Reflecting the pandemic-driven decline in steel and cement production, refractory products specialist RHI Magnesita (RHIM) saw its adjusted operating profit drop almost two-fifths at constant currencies in 2020, to €260m (£223m).
