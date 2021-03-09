Commodities funds for the reflation trade

Commodities have long been out of favour with investors but have had a strong run recently, raising questions as to whether we might be at the start of a new commodities supercycle. While many investors remain cautious, there are structural reasons why some commodities could continue to do well.
In the short term, as economies recover from lockdowns this should boost demand for industrial commodities, including metals, oil and gas, although much good news looks already priced in.
