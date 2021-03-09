Is IWG's re-rating premature?

The short-term leases offered by flexible workspace providers such as IWG (IWG) and Workspace (WKP) may just mean that the injuries dealt by the pandemic are more immediately visible than for permanent office landlords. Yet could they also be quicker to heal?
Join our community of smart investors
Subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access
Explore subscription options
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Actionable commentary, ideas and portfolios
- Tools and data to help you manage and track investments
- Help managing your portfolio