M&G/SLA: a tale of two dividends

“Kick the dividend habit” this magazine recently implored shareholders, whether their goal is income or share price growth.

The argument – that total return strategies work better over time – is backed by solid evidence, but ingrained preferences die hard. Be it a subtle distrust of companies’ capital allocation plans or the bias for rental income that only a property-obsessed nation can sustain, UK shareholders like to feel the fruits of their risk-taking in cash lump sums, thanks.